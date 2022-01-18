No Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown

Athitaya Chokkitmanatchai, director of Samphanthawong District Office, Bangkok, revealed that due to the pandemic situation, especially the Omicron variant, Samphanthawong district has decided to cancel Chinese New Year celebrations on Yaowarat Road on February 1. This is the second year in a row that the celebrations have been cancelled in Bangkok’s Chinatown.
Even if there are no events to mark Chinese New Year, Yaowarat Road would still be decorated with lights around the archway (Odian Circle), Athitaya said. Traditional activities of Thai-Chinese people, including allowing people to pay homage to the gods in various places, would be allowed. Shops and restaurants also will remain open under Covid-19 control measures, the official added.
Published : January 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
