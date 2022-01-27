Fresh-food demand heats up for Chinese New Year

The DIT has urged pig sellers to keep prices “stable”, between 100 and 110 baht per kilogramme during the festival. Pigs currently go for 104 baht per kg.

The department has placed a limit on the price of retail pork – 205-210 baht per kilogramme. It has also put a cap on the price of chicken.

The DIT has asked malls to cooperate in keeping prices down.

Wattanasak said market pork prices are stable and even decreasing after the DIT held discussions with the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand, slaughterhouses, and malls. He asked people who come across “ridiculous” pork prices to inform the department via hotline 1569.