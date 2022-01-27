Fresh-food demand heats up for Chinese New Year

According to him, the prices of most products are either stable or have increased “slightly”, except for pork.
The DIT has urged pig sellers to keep prices “stable”, between 100 and 110 baht per kilogramme during the festival. Pigs currently go for 104 baht per kg.
The department has placed a limit on the price of retail pork – 205-210 baht per kilogramme. It has also put a cap on the price of chicken.
The DIT has asked malls to cooperate in keeping prices down.
Wattanasak said market pork prices are stable and even decreasing after the DIT held discussions with the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand, slaughterhouses, and malls. He asked people who come across “ridiculous” pork prices to inform the department via hotline 1569.
Wattanasak said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit had ordered 55 patrol units to carry out a price survey in Bangkok and nearby provinces.
He warned that sellers who do not put price tags on products or those who increase prices “too much” will be charged.
He also said stores that increase prices unfairly will be removed from the Thong Fah (Blue Flag) scheme.
In provinces, governors will set up patrol units with related organisations to monitor food prices and quantity.
Wattanasak admitted that the price of bottled palm oil has increased this year because the palm price rose to 11 baht per kilogramme. However, the Office of Agricultural Economics expects production to increase and more palm oil to come on the market, leading to a better situation in February or March.
He said he was monitoring the situation and asked manufacturers and malls to cooperate so the price won’t soar.
Wattanasak also asked manufacturers of soybean oil to cap the price at 55 baht per bottle.
Published : January 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
