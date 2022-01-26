Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Disease Control Dept highlights Covid risks for Chinese New Year

There are several Covid-19 risks associated with upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations from January 28 to February 3, Department of Disease Control hazard communications director Sumanee Wacharasin noted on Tuesday.

They are:

  1. Family gatherings from many places for partying or worshipping of ancestors.
  2. Ancestor worshipping among many family members “inside homes”.
  3. Travelling to markets or supermarkets to buy offerings, causing crowds
  4. Travelling to restaurants to dine or meet with extended families, friends
  5. Travelling to shrines to make wishes or pay respect, leading to crowded venues.

Sumanee also advised strict prevention measures at high-risk venues such as restaurants, markets, shrines, or places for a family gatherings:

1. Deploy Covid-free personnel:

  • Organisers and staff must be vaccinated according to the criteria.
  • They must be tested with antigen kits not more than 72 hours before events.
  • They should evaluate the level of risk before entering and use Thai Save Thai or other related applications.
  • Everyone must follow the UP-DMHTA measure (universal prevention – distancing, mask wearing, regular hand washing, temperature checks and testing, and using the Thai Chana and Thai Save Thai applications).
  • Everyone must avoid activities with close contact, such as dancing or entertainment events.

Disease Control Dept highlights Covid risks for Chinese New Year Disease Control Dept highlights Covid risks for Chinese New Year

Related News

Most Thais fear double-spike of Covid, PM2.5 over Chinese New Year

No Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown

How to avoid Omicron’s Tiger claws this Chinese New Year

 

2. Improve safety with Covid-free customers:

  • Attendees/visitors must register and present their vaccination certificates or antigen test results within 72 hours.
  • They must evaluate risks before entering and use Thai Save Thai or other related applications.
  • They must follow UP-DMHTA measures.

3. Have a Covid-free environment

  • Follow Covid-Free Setting measures strictly.
  • Have screening points for staff, while attendees must register.
  • Clean the area, equipment and surfaces before and after an event. Toilets and contact points must be cleaned every 1-2 hours.
  • The audience should be kept at least five metres away from the concert/entertainment stages. Booths and stores at events must be separated by at least 1-2 metres.
  • The number of attendees must be limited to one person per four square metres and a sign must show the number of the audience. Avoid gathering at one spot.
  • Closed areas should be well-ventilated.
  • Walking areas, ventilation should not be blocked.
  • Reduce the number of spots for worshipping, use electric incense candles.

Disease Control Dept highlights Covid risks for Chinese New Year Disease Control Dept highlights Covid risks for Chinese New Year

Related News

Published : January 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.