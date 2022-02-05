Thu, February 10, 2022

Suvarnabhumi sorry about face mask confusion, puts it down to misunderstanding

The management of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport apologised on Saturday for the confusion an announcement caused before deleting it.

An infographic on the airport’s Facebook page forbade travellers from taking more than 30 face masks out of the country and no more than 50 with a medical certificate. The announcement said violators could face up to five years in jail and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

The infographic was later deleted, and the airport management released a statement apologising for the misunderstanding.

It said the graphic was posted in line with a Department of Internal Trade (DIT) announcement on the movement of regulated goods. However, this announcement was made in 2020 due to a shortage of face masks in the country but was only sent to Suvarnabhumi last month.

The page now says that the airport will only check for prohibited items based on the Civil Aviation Organisation’s rules and since face masks are no longer prohibited, passengers can carry as many as they need.

For more information, call DIT at (02) 547 5411.
 

