Taking face masks in bulk quantities out of Thailand an offence

Passengers can take no more than 30 pieces to be used outside the country or no more than 50 pieces if they have a medical certificate, the airport said.
Citing the Department of Internal Trade (DIT)'s order, the airport said passengers are barred from exporting surgical masks out of the Kingdom without the DIT secretary's permission.
“Those who export surgical masks out of the Kingdom would face up to five years' imprisonment or up to a 100,000 baht fine or both under Section 37 of Price of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 (1999),” the airport authorities said.
The authorities also advised passengers against discarding used surgical or fabric face masks in bins or putting them in a bag and dropping them in general bins, citing the Department of Health's recommendation.
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
