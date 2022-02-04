Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Taking face masks in bulk quantities out of Thailand an offence

Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities on Friday warned passengers that exporting surgical masks out of the country without permission could lead to criminal prosecution.

Passengers can take no more than 30 pieces to be used outside the country or no more than 50 pieces if they have a medical certificate, the airport said.

 

Citing the Department of Internal Trade (DIT)'s order, the airport said passengers are barred from exporting surgical masks out of the Kingdom without the DIT secretary's permission.

“Those who export surgical masks out of the Kingdom would face up to five years' imprisonment or up to a 100,000 baht fine or both under Section 37 of Price of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 (1999),” the airport authorities said.

The authorities also advised passengers against discarding used surgical or fabric face masks in bins or putting them in a bag and dropping them in general bins, citing the Department of Health's recommendation.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.