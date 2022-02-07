Last 3 families encroaching on Prem Prachakorn canal agree to leave

“Several communities encroaching on the Prem Prachakorn canal [which connects Bangkok with Ayutthaya] have had to be removed to make way for the proposed dam construction,” BMA deputy permanent-secretary Narong Ruangsri said. “Since March last year, officials have been trying to talk them into moving out so the project, which was given the go-ahead in December 2020, can continue.”

Narong said the latest negotiation on February 4, which was the 11th one, was successful with families in the last three houses encroaching on the canal agreeing to move out. BMA expects to clear out the houses and have the area ready for construction by April 5.