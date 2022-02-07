Thu, February 10, 2022

Last 3 families encroaching on Prem Prachakorn canal agree to leave

The last three households of the Prem Prachakorn community were finally talked into moving out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) on Friday.

“Several communities encroaching on the Prem Prachakorn canal [which connects Bangkok with Ayutthaya] have had to be removed to make way for the proposed dam construction,” BMA deputy permanent-secretary Narong Ruangsri said. “Since March last year, officials have been trying to talk them into moving out so the project, which was given the go-ahead in December 2020, can continue.”

Narong said the latest negotiation on February 4, which was the 11th one, was successful with families in the last three houses encroaching on the canal agreeing to move out. BMA expects to clear out the houses and have the area ready for construction by April 5.

The project covers a 5,350-metre-long dam along both sides of the canal, a pipeline to collect wastewater, a walkway behind the embankment and steel railings. The work is expected to be completed by January next year.

“Once completed, the floodwalls [dams] will boost the canal’s flood drainage capabilities and wastewater treatment. It will also improve the quality of life of people living along the canal,” Narong said.

BMA reported that some 1,469 houses of 13 allegedly illegal communities have been encroaching on the canal but have gradually moved out after negotiations.

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

