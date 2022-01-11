Sat, January 22, 2022

Renovation of Bangkok’s Banglamphu canal 40% complete

The Banglamphu canal as well as the waterway behind Wat Parinayok Worawihan in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon area are being renovated as part of a project to turn the capital’s Rattanakosin Island into a tourist destination.

The renovation of the 1,500-metre-long Klong Banglamphu is 40 per cent finished and should be completed by July, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The BMA has also been calling on canal-side communities to avoid building structures and placing things too close to the banks and to stop throwing garbage into the city’s waterways.

 

Published : January 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

