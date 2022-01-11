Renovation of Bangkok’s Banglamphu canal 40% complete

The renovation of the 1,500-metre-long Klong Banglamphu is 40 per cent finished and should be completed by July, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.
The BMA has also been calling on canal-side communities to avoid building structures and placing things too close to the banks and to stop throwing garbage into the city’s waterways.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
