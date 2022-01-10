BMA gets strict with event organisers

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the BMA said the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee on Friday has tasked related agencies with ensuring all prevention measures are adhered to when events such as weddings are held, especially since Thailand’s Covid-19 caseload is rising.
Event organisers are required to adhere to the following measures:
• No booze can be served
• Number of guests must be limited
• All attendees must wear a surgical or fabric facemask
• The venue must be fully ventilated
• Food cannot be served in buffets
• Social distancing must be observed
“These measures aim to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure safety among guests,” BMA said.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
