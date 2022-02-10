Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

‘Dr Review’ concerned about children developing ‘severe Covid symptoms’

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • ‘Dr Review’ concerned about childre...

The “Dr Review” Facebook page said the Covid-19 situation is worrying as children were developing more severe symptoms while the number of patients was increasing.

In a post on Wednesday, Dr Review said, “PCR [testing has found new patients of] around 13,000, ATK [likely infections discovered via antigen tests] is almost 6,000. Hospitals are crowded. There are a lot of children with severe symptoms in this wave. Let’s see if [the government] will let the number run. Who will end the game first?”

Another post on Thursday said: “PCR is almost 15,000 while ATK is almost 8,000. How can we survive? Children have severe symptoms, from high fever and vomiting to diarrhoea. If they are isolated without caution, they might [feel the] shock. Covid-19 does not love children anymore … but vaccines could help.”

Dr Teerawat Hemachuta, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, cited the first post on Wednesday.

He warned on Facebook about taking “caution over children’s symptoms”. He said Covid-19 might spread to the elderly and people with underlying diseases in their houses.

He also pointed out some surprising numbers on Wednesday, saying there were 52,687 people in field hospitals, 547 patients with pneumonia and 111 who needed tracheal intubation. On Thursday, he added, there were 53,694 people in field hospitals, 563 patients with pneumonia and 114 who required tracheal intubation.

Related News

Children should avoid strenuous activities for 7 days after vaccination

Why kids should still get Covid-19 jabs despite heart swelling risk

Prayut urges wider rollout of Covid-19 jabs for children as infections surge

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.