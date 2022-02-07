Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Why kids should still get Covid-19 jabs despite heart swelling risk

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Why kids should still get Covid-19 ...

Children should receive their Covid-19 vaccines despite the risk of them developing myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle because the virus is far more dangerous, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook comment on Sunday.

Citing a study on boys and girls aged 12-15 that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on January 26, he said boys were more at risk of developing myocarditis after receiving their second Pfizer jab.

“The ratio of boys at risk of myocarditis stood at one to 12,361, while that of girls was 10 times lower at one for every 144,439,” he said.

However, he said, most myocarditis patients had developed mild symptoms and could be cured without requiring treatment.

The study was conducted on 400,000 teenagers who had received their first jab and 320,000 who had received their second jab.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, children should receive their jabs to cut down the chance of severe infection. However, it is still up to the parents on whether they want their children to receive a jab or not,” he said.

Earlier, the Thai Food and Drug Administration has approved Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children aged six and above for parents to choose as an alternative.

“So far, some 29,752 children aged between five and 11 have received their jab. The Public Health Ministry recommends eight weeks before the second jab is administered,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. "Hospitals have set up separate vaccination points for children to ensure the vaccination drive goes smoothly.”

As of Monday, Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,507,471 – 2,392,384 of whom have recovered, 92,784 are still in hospitals and 22,303 have died.

Separately, another 11,063 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 15,217 their second shot and 190,258 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 117,094,785.

Related News

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Omicron spreading faster but killing fewer patients, says virologist

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Indonesia's Lombok Island heats up to accommodate more tourists for MotoGP race

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Olympic fervor invigorates China's consumer, capital market

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Latest News

Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

Published : Feb 14, 2022

PM wants Thai-Saudi cooperation blueprint ready in 2 months

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Room only for ‘real player’ as Super Bowl ad costs hit historic high

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.