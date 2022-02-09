Children should avoid strenuous activities for 7 days after vaccination

He said the Public Health Ministry has also prepared emergency medical services in the areas where young children are being administered Pfizer paediatric dose vaccine.

Opas said if children have fever or have fatigue, they should be cured before they are given the vaccine.

He said children should be monitored for half an hour at the vaccination site before they are allowed to return home. He added the normal side-effects, such as fever, headache and painful and swollen arm could go away within a week after they are given painkillers.

The director-general said the orange cap vaccine will be first given to two target groups. The first group are children with one or more of seven types of co-morbidities and the second group are first-to-sixth graders.