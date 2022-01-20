Children aged 5-11 years to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years of age, which comes in a multiple-dose vial with orange cap and a label with orange border, has been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Taweesilp said the CCSA agreed with the plan to revive and merge databases of various agencies to a unified online database of 69.60 million Thais and foreigners in the country who are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine from the government. The number includes 68.60 million Thais and foreigners who have the right to receive medical treatment from the National Health Security Office and 0.9 million Thais and people without nationality who do not have the right.

The CCSA has also approved the vaccine administration plan of 11.6 million doses for February that includes vaccinating sixth-graders nationwide with the Pfizer orange cap vaccine, which is scheduled to arrive by the end of this month.

A part of the 11.6 million doses will be used to vaccinate people in tourism pilot provinces and in orange-zone provinces. Some of the vaccine doses will be sent to Singapore and Bhutan after the two countries had earlier loaned vaccines to Thailand and some would be donated to some neighbouring and African countries, Taweesilp added.