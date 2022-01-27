Pfizer vaccines for children arrive

He explained that each bottle of Pfizer vaccine can be administered to ten children, adding that the vaccine must be kept at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius for ten weeks.

“From January 31, children with chronic disease can receive their jab at hospitals, while other children can get their shots at schools,” he said. “Children who are taking online classes or study outside the education system can receive their jabs at hospitals.”

Opas said the interval between the first and the second jabs for children aged 5-11 years is 3-12 weeks depending on efficiency, safety and the Covid-19 situation.

He said Thailand is the second Asian country after Singapore to receive Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5-11.

“The side effects found after administering the vaccine were mild symptoms that could be cured in 1-2 days, such as fever, cold, fatigue or pain where the jab was given, so medical staff will monitor children’s symptoms for 30 minutes after they receive the vaccine,” Opas said.

“According to global data, side effects in young children are less than in older children due to the lower dosage,” he said.

Opas also said children aged 12-18 will receive the purple-cap Pfizer vaccine similar to adults.