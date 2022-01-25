Pfizer vaccine for children arriving on Wednesday

On receiving approval from paediatricians, these vaccines will be administered to children aged 5-11 years with seven chronic diseases.
"The next batch of orange cap Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to Prathom 6 children and will be kept as a reserve for tackling any possible Covid-19 outbreak," the CCSA said.
As of Tuesday, another 22,996 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,236 their second shot and 218,124 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 112,759,859.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022