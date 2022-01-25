Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Pfizer vaccine for children arriving on Wednesday

The first batch of orange cap Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 years will be delivered to Thailand on Wednesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Tuesday.

On receiving approval from paediatricians, these vaccines will be administered to children aged 5-11 years with seven chronic diseases.

"The next batch of orange cap Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to Prathom 6 children and will be kept as a reserve for tackling any possible Covid-19 outbreak," the CCSA said.

 

As of Tuesday, another 22,996 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,236 their second shot and 218,124 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 112,759,859.

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.