Sinovac-Pfizer cocktail for 12- to 17-year-olds gets go-ahead

“The subcommittee approved the cocktail based on a study conducted by Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine on children aged 12 to 17 who had received a Sinovac jab followed by a Pfizer jab,” Dr Wichan Pawan, from the Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday. “After two months, the children’s immunity against Covid-19 stood at the same level as those who had two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Based on data from China, 235 million children aged three to 17 have been given Sinovac jabs. Of them, about 19,000 developed adverse side effects,” Wichan said. “As for the Pfizer vaccine, data from the United States shows that of the one million children aged five to 17 years who received two Pfizer jabs, 133.6 developed myocarditis or heart inflammation, with the symptoms 10 times more prevalent among boys compared to girls.”