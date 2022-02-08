Should children 5-11 years old be vaccinated? | Voice of The Nation

Tue, February 22, 2022

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

The news is full of reports about possible side effects of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. We interviewed Assoc Professor Chitsanu Pancharoen, MD, a paediatrician at Chulalongkorn Hospital, and Tany Thaniyavarn, MD, a lung specialist and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, for advice and clarification on whether young children should get the jab.

Published : February 08, 2022

