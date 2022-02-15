Sun, February 20, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

The new M-Flow toll collection system is launched Tuesday on Motorway No 9. But what is it and how can you use it? We have answers here.

The M-Flow system began operating on Tuesday morning at four gateways on Motorway No 9 (Bang Pa-in-Bang Pli ring road). The four gateways are Thap Chang 1, Thap Chang 2, Thanyaburi 1 and Thanyaburi 2.

The ministry developed the no-barricade toll collection system to combat long queues at gateways. The postpaid system uses video cameras and artificial intelligence.

Its special barrier-free lanes allow traffic to flow at a rate of 2,000 to 2,500 vehicles per hour or five times faster than normal gateways.

Motorists can register to be billed monthly or after each use.

Payments can be made at the M-Flow website or app or through users’ mobile banking apps by scanning the QR code on the invoices mailed to them. They can also pay by direct debit through their bank account or credit card.

The Highways Department and Expressway Authority of Thailand plan to develop a single platform for using M-Flow with other inter-province and Bangkok expressways.

Motorists can register for accounts to use the M-Flow system at mflowthai.com from Tuesday.

Published : February 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

