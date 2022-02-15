New auto toll system kicks in today on Motorway No 9

The automatic toll collection system, which will do away with toll gates and allow a continuous flow of traffic, will be available at four checkpoints on the motorway, namely Thap Chang 1 and 2 and Thanyaburi 1 and 2.
“Using a video tolling system enabled by AI technology, M-FLOW can accurately detect the licence plates of passing vehicles and register the toll,” government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Monday. “With no toll barriers, motorists can speed past toll booths at 120km/h, and this will facilitate traffic flow of up to 2,500 vehicles per hour.”
M-FLOW is about five times faster than the current toll booth system and is compatible with four-wheeled and larger vehicles. Motorists can pay their toll via credit cards, bank transfers, M-Pass/Easy Pass account, online banking, ATMs, banks or counter service.
To use the M-FLOW system, motorists are required to register at https://mflowthai.com/mflow or via MFlowThai mobile application.
For more information, call 1586 and press 1.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
