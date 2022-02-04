New automatic toll system introduced to ease Bangkok’s traffic woes

The system will be launched on February 15 on Motorway No 9 or Kanchanaphisek Ring Road (Bang Pa-in – Bang Phli) covering four checkpoints, name Thap Chang 1 and 2 and Thanyaburi 1 and 2.

“Using a video tolling system enabled by AI technology, M-FLOW can accurately detect the licence plates of passing vehicles and register the toll,” the Department of Highways said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Motorists can speed past toll booths at a maximum speed of 120 km/hour, and this will facilitate a traffic flow of up to 2,500 vehicles per hour. M-FLOW is about five times faster than the current toll booth system and is compatible with four-wheeled and larger vehicles,” it added.