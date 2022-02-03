Thu, February 10, 2022

Kanchanaphisek motorway routes to use M-Flow system from Feb 15

The multi-lane free flow system, or M-Flow system, will be activated from February 15 on the intercity highway (Motorway) No. 9 or Kanchanaphisek Ring Road (Bang Pa-in - Bang Phli) totalling four checkpoints — Thap Chang 1, 2 and Thanyaburi 1, 2 checkpoints.

“Currently, from preliminary testing, it is known that the number of vehicles passing through the system, as detected by the M-Flow system camera and the central camera monitored by the Royal Thai Police, has an accuracy of 99.99 per cent," Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said. "As for the toll collection, the ministry has opened several channels for registration to become a continuous user of the M-Flow system."

The Department of Highways​ and the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) are looking at ways to enforce the law when a tollway user, who has not registered as a member of the M-Flow system, secretly uses that system.

At present, there are approximately 30,000 registered vehicles interested in the M-Flow system.

It is expected that within this year there will be 380,000 users of the M-Flow system from all channels that are open for application, the minister said.

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

