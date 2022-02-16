Improve Thailand Pass, PM orders govt agencies

He said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to launch awareness campaigns among hotels and foreign tourists on how to use the system.

He said the new Thailand Pass Hotel & Swap System (TPHS) has been linked to Thailand Pass to make it convenient for hotels to approve reservations and allow tourists to swap hotels with more convenience.

The TPHS would take 10-15 minutes to approve requests and the main Thailand Pass system will respond every hour, Thanakorn said.

He said the agencies concerned are adding more servers to the TPHS and would improve its functionality using an auto-approval function.

TAT is launching an awareness campaign for hotels to join the TPHS system, which can alert them via email when new reservations are made, Thanakorn added.