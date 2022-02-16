Improve Thailand Pass, PM orders govt agencies

Thanakorn said Prayut ordered government agencies concerned to speed up efforts to detect bugs and correct errors in the system to make it convenient for foreign tourists to register.
The prime minister noted that foreign tourists are essential for the revival of the economy.
According to Thanakorn, government agencies are paying heed to the prime minister’s concerns and are stepping up efforts to improve the system.
The Digital Government Development Agency Public Organisation, which is in charge of Thailand Pass, has sped up the consideration of applications and approved QR codes for tourists in seven days, the spokesman said.
He said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to launch awareness campaigns among hotels and foreign tourists on how to use the system.
He said the new Thailand Pass Hotel & Swap System (TPHS) has been linked to Thailand Pass to make it convenient for hotels to approve reservations and allow tourists to swap hotels with more convenience.
The TPHS would take 10-15 minutes to approve requests and the main Thailand Pass system will respond every hour, Thanakorn said.
He said the agencies concerned are adding more servers to the TPHS and would improve its functionality using an auto-approval function.
TAT is launching an awareness campaign for hotels to join the TPHS system, which can alert them via email when new reservations are made, Thanakorn added.
Published : February 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022