Provinces with the most and least number of poor people

“Targeted poor” refers to those who are registered as state-welfare cardholders and prioritised for assistance by the government.

The platform said it had based its estimates on data collected from 36.1 million people who are registered with the Community Development Department. The data found 3.4 million people classified as poor as per the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

It then cross-referenced this group with those who have registered as state-welfare cardholders and eventually arrived at 1,025,782 as the number of “targeted poor”.

The MPI uses five key indicators to measure the level of poverty: health, living conditions, education, income, and access to government service.