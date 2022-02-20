Exiled cop who led anti-trafficking probe claims ‘big fish’ spared in 2015 case

Police Major General Paveen Pongsirin, now in asylum in Australia, said on Saturday that he had to flee Thailand more than six years ago after facing persecution from the Royal Thai Police, the government and powers-that-be at the time.

He thanked MP Rangsiman Rome, from the opposition Move Forward Party, for raising the issue of human trafficking and his plight during Friday’s general debate in the House of Representatives.

“I confirm that was what really happened,” Paveen said of Rangsiman’s allegations.

The former chief investigator appeared during an online meeting with Rangsiman and Progressive Movement leader Pannika Wanich, which was broadcast live on Move Forward’s Facebook page on Saturday.