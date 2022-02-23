CCSA abolishes 2nd RT-PCR test for foreign arrivals

The new rules will take effect on March 1, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Wednesday.

Under current rules, foreign tourists who arrive through the Test & Go scheme must book hotels in advance for the first day and fifth day of their stay so that they can take RT-PCR tests on these days.

Now, the second RT-PCR test will not be required and a hotel booking receipt for the fifth day will also not be needed, Taweesilp made clear.

Instead, foreign tourists will be required to take a rapid antigen test, or ATK, and report the result via the Mor Chana app.

Foreign tourists are required to download and use the app once they arrive.