CCSA members at risk after Bangkok governor attends meeting

Aswin had lunched with the deputy, Narong Ruangsri, on Saturday after the two attended a ceremony held at the Min Buri Suksa School from 8.30am to 1pm. The event was held for the governor to hand out funds and financial support to people affected by the Covid-19 crisis in eastern Bangkok.

After the ceremony, Narong reportedly came down with a fever and suffered from coughing. He underwent a RT-PCR test and the result was positive.

Apart from Aswin, senior BMA officials who shared the lunch table with Narong were Thinnakorn Plodphai, assistant secretary to the BMA governor, Bang Kapi district director Nop Chusorn, Saphan Sung district director Suchai Amorndarat, Bueng Kum district director Narathip Phinpradab, Khan Na Yao district director Kanit Buachan, Klong Samwa district director Phansak Charoensuk, Min Buri district director Phairote Chanrod, Lat Krabang district director Sitthi Matephanmuang, and director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department Somsak Mee-udom.