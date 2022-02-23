CCSA meets today to discuss easing entry measures for foreign tourists, vaccine guidelines

Under Covid-19 level 4, people should:

• Refrain from going to venues at risk of infection.

• Refrain from eating, drinking or shopping at venues where people gather, such as markets and shopping malls.

• Avoid going close to others while you are outdoors.

• Refrain from participating in activities and gatherings, and work from home.

• Delay travel across provinces. People should use their cars if necessary instead of public transport.

• Avoid travelling overseas.

• People who return to Thailand after travelling overseas must isolate themselves.