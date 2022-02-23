Mon, March 07, 2022

CCSA meets today to discuss easing entry measures for foreign tourists, vaccine guidelines

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will on Wednesday discuss the easing of measures related to travel to Thailand, vaccination guidelines and possible economic packages, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

He advised people to refrain from visiting venues at risk of infection, avoid gatherings and delay travel across provinces as a Covid-19 level 4 alert has been sounded nationwide.

Thanakorn said people at risk of infection should isolate themselves.

He said the premier insisted that Covid-19 patients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms can receive free treatment under the gold card, social security or government welfare schemes, while those with severe symptoms can receive free treatment under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme even though it would end on March 1.

 

Under Covid-19 level 4, people should:

• Refrain from going to venues at risk of infection.

• Refrain from eating, drinking or shopping at venues where people gather, such as markets and shopping malls.

• Avoid going close to others while you are outdoors.

• Refrain from participating in activities and gatherings, and work from home.

• Delay travel across provinces. People should use their cars if necessary instead of public transport.

• Avoid travelling overseas.

• People who return to Thailand after travelling overseas must isolate themselves.

 

