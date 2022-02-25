Divers scour Chao Phraya for missing actress ‘Tangmo’

The actress reportedly fell from a speedboat and disappeared in the river near the Rama VII bridge in Nonthaburi on Thursday night.
The crew contacted rescue workers for help as soon as they lost sight of the victim.
“Though the tides are strong, we will keep hunting for her,” one of the divers said.
The actress had last made the headlines in 2015 when she was admitted to hospital for an overdose of sleeping pills.
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
