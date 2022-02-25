Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Divers scour Chao Phraya for missing actress ‘Tangmo’

Divers and jet ski operators launched a hunt for 37-year-old Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patacharaveerapong in the Chao Phraya in the wee hours of Friday, soon after she went missing.

The actress reportedly fell from a speedboat and disappeared in the river near the Rama VII bridge in Nonthaburi on Thursday night.

Divers scour Chao Phraya for missing actress ‘Tangmo’

The crew contacted rescue workers for help as soon as they lost sight of the victim.

Divers scour Chao Phraya for missing actress ‘Tangmo’

“Though the tides are strong, we will keep hunting for her,” one of the divers said.

Divers scour Chao Phraya for missing actress ‘Tangmo’

The actress had last made the headlines in 2015 when she was admitted to hospital for an overdose of sleeping pills.

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.