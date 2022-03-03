Thais received over 6m fraudulent calls in 2021, SMS scams soared by 57%: Whoscall

Scams via the short message service, or SMS, rose by 57 per cent year on year, with the most common method being phishing links inviting victims to download apps that siphon personal information.

The number of fraudulent calls globally last year reached 460 million, a 58 per cent increase from the previous year, Whoscall said.

It expects the trend to continue and expand even faster towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, fraudulent messages worldwide in 2021 increased more than 70 per cent year on year, with phishing links being the most common form of scams. These links lure victims to add friends to fake accounts on social media or access fake websites that steal their information or charge money from their linked credit cards.