Fri, September 24, 2021

How to deal with scam calls

Close to two million scam calls were made in Thailand amid the Covid-19 pandemic from January to July, according to leading anti-fraud application, Whoscall.

The scammers deceive people by calling to steal personal information from the victims, said Gogolook Company, the application’s developer.

On Thursday, Gogolook Co revealed that Whoscall application had identified more than 1.8 million scam calls during January to July, as people had to stay home.

The company reported a surge in the number of downloads of Whoscall application to identify unknown incoming calls and prevent spams.

The company said that scam groups would pretend to be calling from a leading parcel delivery company and notify the victims that there was a confiscated illegal parcel. The scammer would trick the victims into revealing personal information in order to complete the delivery, and if the victims informed that they had not ordered such a parcel, the scammer would claim that the company would report the matter to the police.

 

Here is how to prevent and deal with phone-call scams:

  • Never give out sensitive personal information if an unknown number calls. Real companies or organisations will never ask for personal information via phone calls;
  • Download Whoscall application to identify the origin of unknown incoming calls. The application can also be used to block annoying phone numbers;
  • A complaint or a consultation on cyber cases can be made through the Royal Thai Police call centre at number 1599 or number 0818663000 every day, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Published : September 24, 2021

