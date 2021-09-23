Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thai mobile phone operators told to block spam

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has ordered all mobile phone operators to block all spam text messages from Thursday onwards.

Trairat Viryasirikul, NBTC acting secretary-general, said the commission met AIS, True, Dtac, NT and 3BB representatives to discuss the topic on Wednesday. They have been told to block all messages from pornography, betting or lending websites. This move was taken in response to complaints filed by the Foundation of Consumers.

The operators have also been told to build a shared database and warned against sending spam themselves. NBTC has threatened to take severe disciplinary action if the operators are caught sending scam messages themselves.

Trairat said a list will be published on www.nbtc.go.th and people can check it out to protect themselves.
 

