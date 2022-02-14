Police urge people to beware of three types of online scams

Once the victims feel attracted, the scammers will deceive them with cash demands, such as for medical expenses, inheritance tax, concession fees or tariff in exchange for valuable goods.

Online scammers also perpetrate the "hybrid scam", Siriwat said. They will create social media accounts using a beautiful Asian woman as an avatar with believable profiles to lure investors. Most scammers are Chinese, he said.

The scammers will offer varieties of investment schemes, such as foreign currencies with high returns, and forward an application download link to lure the victims to install it on their smartphone.

The victims will earn some profit at the beginning, but it will come with conditions when they want to withdraw their investment, such as they must pay 40 per cent of their profit. Even though the victims pay cash to scammers, they are unable to withdraw their investment.