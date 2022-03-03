Thailand supports UN resolution against Russian invasion

The resolution was supported by 141 counties with five nations voting against it and 35 others abstaining.

It was the first emergency UNGA since 1997.

Apart from Russia, four other countries – Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Syria – voted against the resolution.

The 35 nations that abstained included China, India and South Africa. Asean members Vietnam and Laos also abstained.

The UNGA resolution has no legal binding but it expresses the common stand of the majority of nations.