Thailand supports UN resolution against Russian invasion

During an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) late on Wednesday (Bangkok time), Thailand joined in the resolution demanding that Russia halt its aggression against Ukraine.
The resolution was supported by 141 counties with five nations voting against it and 35 others abstaining.
It was the first emergency UNGA since 1997.
Apart from Russia, four other countries – Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Syria – voted against the resolution.
The 35 nations that abstained included China, India and South Africa. Asean members Vietnam and Laos also abstained.
The UNGA resolution has no legal binding but it expresses the common stand of the majority of nations.
Although Thailand voted in support of the resolution, Bangkok declined to name Russia in its statement in line with a statement issued by Asean foreign ministers on Saturday that they would not mention Russia.
Thai Ambassador to the UN Suriya Chindawongse said in a statement on Wednesday that “Thailand was gravely concerned with the worsening hostilities and violence as a result of the use of military force in Ukraine, which has led to the loss of life, including innocent civilians, and destruction of property and civilian infrastructure”.
The UNGA meeting came on the seventh day of Russia’s invasion.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that about 870,000 people have already fled Ukraine and the number could go to over a million soon if the war does not end.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that 498 Russian troops were killed and 1,597 injured.
Published : March 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
