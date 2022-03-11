Producers push govt to remove animal feed from control list as corn, wheat prices surge

“Feed manufacturers are suffering from rising costs due to the Russia-Ukraine war,” the source said. “The two countries are the world’s biggest suppliers of corn and wheat, which are the main ingredients of animal feed.”

The source pointed out that since December, the global price of corn has risen 14 per cent and wheat 43 per cent. In Thailand, the price of corn has risen from 10.05 baht per kilogram in December to 12.65 baht per kilo this month. The price of imported wheat has risen from 8.91 baht to 12.75 baht per kilo and soybean from 19.50 baht to 22.5 baht per kilogram during the same period.