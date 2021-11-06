Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets

The federation said these changes will help cut down the losses sustained by farmers and businesses, and support the sustainable growth of the food industry.

Under the official 3:1 feed proportion, Thailand needs 8 million tonnes of corn yearly to keep its animals fed. However, Thailand only produces 5 million tonnes of corn and the rest has to be imported.

The federation said if the proportion was changed to 1.5:1, it would not only boost the capacity and competitiveness of Thailand’s frozen chicken sector but will also end the smuggling of corn from neighbouring countries.

Thailand also needs to import 2.5 million tonnes of soybean meal and seeds to meet its yearly demand of 5 million tonnes.