Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets

The Federation of Livestock and Aquaculture has called on the government to urgently help livestock farmers and food businesses struggling under the 20 to 30 per cent jump in animal feed prices.

The federation said the following steps will provide immediate help:
• Cancelling the 2 per cent tax on imported soybean meal
• Cancelling the 9 per cent tax on imported distillers’ dried grain with solubles
• Reducing the proportion of corn used in animal feed and replacing it with imported wheat
• Applying free-market mechanisms to manage demand and supply of raw materials in animal feed so it is in line with current factors and costs.

The federation said these changes will help cut down the losses sustained by farmers and businesses, and support the sustainable growth of the food industry.

Under the official 3:1 feed proportion, Thailand needs 8 million tonnes of corn yearly to keep its animals fed. However, Thailand only produces 5 million tonnes of corn and the rest has to be imported.

The federation said if the proportion was changed to 1.5:1, it would not only boost the capacity and competitiveness of Thailand’s frozen chicken sector but will also end the smuggling of corn from neighbouring countries.

Thailand also needs to import 2.5 million tonnes of soybean meal and seeds to meet its yearly demand of 5 million tonnes.

 

Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets

Related News

5.33 million rai of agricultural areas affected by floods since Sept 1

Livestock department unveils strategies to prevent egg price crash

Floods damage over 20,000 rai of farmlands this year

 

Meanwhile, the federation said its members consume 90 per cent of the animal feed produced locally and have been hit hard by the 20-30 per cent price surge since the third quarter of 2020 – the highest in 13 years.

The price of imported supplements, vitamins and minerals has also jumped by 20 to 30 per cent, which is affecting the livestock and animal food industry.

Somboon Watcharapongpun, president of the Thai Broiler Association, said policies governing the production of other industrial crops are transparent, unlike corn used for animal feed. For other industrial crops, market mechanisms are automatically applied when the price rises and people can opt for imports to solve the problem.

Kukrit Areepakorn, chief of the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association, said animal feed accounts for 60-70 per cent of the cost of breeding animals. Feed also plays a key role in the development of the food industry, especially soybean meal and corn. He said that livestock farmers are not just suffering from the surge in prices, but are also not able to sell or export their products normally due to the Covid-19 crisis.

 

Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.