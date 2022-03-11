Govt urged to speed up booster dose following WHO recommendation

The WHO had earlier spoken out against Covid-19 booster shots so that there would be enough vaccines available for third world countries.

Manoon said the WHO had done an about-turn and has urged all countries to speed up administering booster doses to reduce deaths and severe symptoms.

Manoon said the WHO update on Tuesday suggested that people in risk groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities, should be given booster jabs to reduce severe symptoms and deaths three months after they have received Covid-19 vaccines.