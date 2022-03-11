Thailand records 24,792 Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,136,649 – 2,890,076 of whom have recovered, 222,998 are still in hospitals and 23,575 have died.

Separately, another 62,311 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,474 their second shot and 91,005 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 125,370,801.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 453.76 million on Friday, 387.85 million of whom have recovered, 59.86 million are active cases (67,472 in severe condition) and 6.05 million have died (up by 6,621).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.11 million, followed by India with 42.98 million, Brazil with 29.25 million, France with 23.31 million and the UK with 19.46 million.