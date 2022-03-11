Thailand must stop free testing and switch to Covid treatment: medical expert

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, said free tests should end because Thailand was entering the final stage of the pandemic and the dominant variant causes milder symptoms.

“Many countries have stopped testing people for Covid-19 as Omicron rarely causes severe symptoms or deaths,” he told the “Hospital Accreditation National Forum” hosted by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute on Thursday.

“The body can build immunity to Omicron in just two weeks after infection, while the majority of people have been vaccinated against the virus which further reduces risk of hospitalisation and death.”