Doctor seeks drastic changes in handling of new Covid-19 cases

The doctor said Omicron causes six times lower fatalities and its symptoms are like those of a common cold for those who have been fully vaccinated.

He noted that 70 per cent of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated and 25 per cent have received a booster dose, so Thailand should deal with Omicron like several other countries are doing now.

“The government should not focus only on treatment of this disease but it should also take into account its budget and the economic situation,” Manoon wrote on his Facebook page.

He said several countries have stopped the expensive RT-PCR tests in general because it was a sheer waste of money. He said these tests should be carried out only for patients in risk groups who need to be admitted to hospitals or patients in elderly care centres.