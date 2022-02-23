Four locally made Covid-19 vaccines may be ready for public use by 2023

The HXP-GPOVac, is an inactivated vaccine, and is undergoing testing in the second phase. The Government Pharmacy Organisation (GPO) received Bt434.56 million from the government for its development.

In Phase 1, tests were conducted on 210 volunteers 18-59 years old. The vaccine was found to be safe and stimulated a good level of immunity.

Phase 2 tested 250 volunteers 18-75 years old. The vaccine was again found to be safe and stimulated a good level of immunity.

Phase 3 tests are expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Advantages of this vaccine:

– GPO factory facility is ready to make the vaccine without the need for reinvestment.

– The development is receiving support from Programme for Appropriate for Technology in Health

The vaccine is expected to be registered in the third quarter of 2023 and be ready for public use by the year-end. GPO expects to make 10 million to 20 million doses a year.

The Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax is a project that aims to develop Covid-19 vaccine from a protein subunit of tobacco leaves. It received a funding of Bt1.469 billion from the government.

Phase 1 tested 48 volunteers 18-60 years old. The vaccine was found to be safe but the level of immunity was not satisfactory. The researchers of Chulalongkorn University are now developing the second model to try to generate better immunity.

Once successful, it will be first plant-based vaccine in Asia.

It is expected to be registered in the third or fourth quarter of 2023 with a production capacity of 1 million to 5 million doses a month or up to 60 million doses a year.

The Covigen vaccine is a needle-free jet injection DNA vaccine project, which received funding of Bt650 million from the government.

It is still in the first and second phases of clinical tests in Thailand.

Once successful, it will be an alternative vaccine that requires no needle injection.

It is expected to be registered within 2023.