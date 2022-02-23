Four locally made Covid-19 vaccines may be ready for public use by 2023

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin revealed information received by the centre in the development of four vaccines in the country.
The Chula-Cov19 vaccine, an mRNA vaccine, is being developed by Chulalongkorn University and it is undergoing second-phase tests on human subjects. The project received funding of Bt2.715 billion from the government.
Phase 1 tested 72 volunteers 18-75 years old. The vaccine successfully stimulated immunity.
In Phase 2, 120 volunteers were tested and it was found that the vaccine's stimulation of immunity was 2.5 times higher than comparable double doses of other vaccines and natural immunity.
Phase 3 is expected to be done in August 2023
Among the advantages of this vaccine are:
– Can be produced fast
– Does not require a large facility for production
– More flexible for storage and administering
The vaccine is expected to be registered in 2022, with the goal of producing a million doses.
The HXP-GPOVac, is an inactivated vaccine, and is undergoing testing in the second phase. The Government Pharmacy Organisation (GPO) received Bt434.56 million from the government for its development.
In Phase 1, tests were conducted on 210 volunteers 18-59 years old. The vaccine was found to be safe and stimulated a good level of immunity.
Phase 2 tested 250 volunteers 18-75 years old. The vaccine was again found to be safe and stimulated a good level of immunity.
Phase 3 tests are expected in the third quarter of 2023.
Advantages of this vaccine:
– GPO factory facility is ready to make the vaccine without the need for reinvestment.
– The development is receiving support from Programme for Appropriate for Technology in Health
The vaccine is expected to be registered in the third quarter of 2023 and be ready for public use by the year-end. GPO expects to make 10 million to 20 million doses a year.
The Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax is a project that aims to develop Covid-19 vaccine from a protein subunit of tobacco leaves. It received a funding of Bt1.469 billion from the government.
Phase 1 tested 48 volunteers 18-60 years old. The vaccine was found to be safe but the level of immunity was not satisfactory. The researchers of Chulalongkorn University are now developing the second model to try to generate better immunity.
Once successful, it will be first plant-based vaccine in Asia.
It is expected to be registered in the third or fourth quarter of 2023 with a production capacity of 1 million to 5 million doses a month or up to 60 million doses a year.
The Covigen vaccine is a needle-free jet injection DNA vaccine project, which received funding of Bt650 million from the government.
It is still in the first and second phases of clinical tests in Thailand.
Once successful, it will be an alternative vaccine that requires no needle injection.
It is expected to be registered within 2023.
By : THE NATION
