Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Animal-feed may halt operations as ‘corn hoarding’ sends prices soaring

Animal feed manufacturers have urged authorities to inspect grain wholesalers for signs of hoarding as they are unable to buy corn anywhere despite soaring prices, a news source revealed on Friday.

The price of animal-feed corn is at Bt13 per kilo, the highest in several decades, and about 30 per cent higher than the 2021 price of Bt10.05, said the source.

Manufacturers are prepared to pay that price but cannot find sellers with available stock anywhere. Farmers also told them that they had already sold their harvest to buyers earlier this year, the source added.

“Manufacturers now suspect that these buyers are hoarding corn and waiting for the price to go even higher due to the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war, which has driven up prices of several crops, including corn, wheat and tapioca,” said the source.

“The Commerce Ministry should inspect corn buyers’ stocks and take legal action against any merchants found to be profiteering while supplies of animal-feed raw materials remain at a critical level,” it added.

The government has set the floor price of corn at Bt8.5 per kilo as part of its price guarantee scheme for farmers. But it has not set a ceiling price, meaning the price of corn can soar and thereby increase costs for animal-feed manufacturers. However, the manufacturers cannot raise prices because animal feed is a controlled item.

“If the Russia-Ukraine war persists and the grain prices continue to rise, animal feed manufacturers may have to consider temporarily halting production to prevent losses,” said the source.

Related News

Producers push govt to remove animal feed from control list as corn, wheat prices surge

Thai livestock farmers cry for help as price of animal feed skyrockets

CPF acquires stake in Chinese animal feed firm

Related News

Published : March 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.