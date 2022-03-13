Labourers feel pain of rising price of alcohol, energy drinks

A large wholesaler in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district said prices of condensed milk, UHT milk and palm oil have also risen.

He added that retailers would raise the price of condensed milk, UHT milk, palm oil and instant noodles by Bt1-4 in line with rising wholesale prices.

"Everybody knows that production costs have risen, especially fuel and transportation, so we must sell products at the adjusted prices," he said, adding that shops would make the decision on whether to raise the retail price or not.