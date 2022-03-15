Tue, March 22, 2022

Bangkok lifts ban on alcohol at public conferences and events

Bangkok authorities on Tuesday lifted the ban on serving alcohol at conferences, seminars and events at shopping malls, convention centres, hotels and banquet halls.

Venues and events that meet the SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standard are now allowed to serve until 11pm.

The move would allow normalisation of economic and social activities under public health measures, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announcement signed by Governor Aswin Kwanmuang,

The announcement covers conferences, seminars and events at hotels, exhibition centres, convention centres, department stores, shopping malls, community malls, convention halls and banquet halls.

 

However, venue operators must obey any BMA announcements on limiting the number of participants or venue suitability. Violators would face imprisonment, a fine or both under the Communicable Diseases Act and/or emergency decree, the announcement said.

