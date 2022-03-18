Baiya Phytopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine ready for human trials

To be eligible, people should be between the ages of 18 and 64, healthy and should not have received any Covid-19 vaccines.
Those interested can register via https://baiya-recruit.clinsearch.co.th/register until the quota is full.
The list of eligible registrants will be announced on March 25 and each suitable registrant will be contacted by officials.
The vaccines will be administered at the Thai Red Cross Society's Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok's Pathumwan district between March and April.
Baiya is one of four Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Thailand. The others are Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCov19, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s HXP-GPO Vac and Biotech’s nasal-spray vaccine.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
