Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Baiya Phytopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine ready for human trials

Baiya Phytopharm is accepting volunteers for the first human trial of its Baiya SARS CoV-2 Vax 2 Covid-19 vaccine.

To be eligible, people should be between the ages of 18 and 64, healthy and should not have received any Covid-19 vaccines.

Those interested can register via https://baiya-recruit.clinsearch.co.th/register until the quota is full.

The list of eligible registrants will be announced on March 25 and each suitable registrant will be contacted by officials.

The vaccines will be administered at the Thai Red Cross Society's Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok's Pathumwan district between March and April.

Baiya is one of four Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Thailand. The others are Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCov19, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s HXP-GPO Vac and Biotech’s nasal-spray vaccine.

Nation Thailnad
