Smile! Bangkok electric buses free for children until yearend

Thai Smile Group CEO Kulpornphat Wongmacharpinya said the company is keen to reduce people’s living expenses when the school term starts later this month, while also promoting the 100% electric buses as a means of public transport.

Thai Smile operates a fleet of around 3,000 buses that serve Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

From now until year-end, children under 12 who show an ID or student card can board any Thai Smile bus for free, Kulpornphat said.

Normally, fares for children start at 10 baht and are capped at 25 baht.

For the general public, Thai Smile Bus advises using a HOP Card to save on fares as it offers unlimited daily rides at a flat rate of 40 baht, or 50 baht if commuters also use Thai Smile’s electric boats.