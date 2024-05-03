Thai women\'s national volleyball team dresses for success

Thiti Pluckchaoom, vice president of Thai sportswear brand Grand Sport, said the uniforms were designed on the theme "The Dream" and feature a net-like pattern to represent a tool to catch that dream.
The kit is available in four colours - red, blue, white and black – and has been designed to enable athletes to move freely and in comfort.
"To achieve their goal, athletes must put in effort, patience and hope to make the dream come true," he said. "We believe that everyone has a dream for different occasions, distances and sizes, so we want everyone to achieve that."
The national team is gearing up to participate in the Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 from May 14 to June 23.
The team's outside hitter Chatchuon Moksri said the uniform suited her dream of being part of the national team, adding that she also dreamed of doing her best for her teammates. "Everyone has a dream, myself included, she said.
Setter Natthanicha Jaisaen said that apart from being part of the national team, another dream that she wishes to achieve is to take part in the Olympics.
Sasipaporn Janthawhisut, the team's attacker, said she had trained hard for each competition so far, adding that some competitions would be discouraging while others encouraged them to reach the dream.
"As everyone hopes for us to reach the Olympics, we want them to cheer for us," she said, adding that all team members will do their best.
As many as 16 nations will participate in the Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 - Thailand, Canada, Italy, Brazil, France, South Korea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Netherlands, China, US, Dominican Republic, Japan, Poland and Germany.
The Thai women's national volleyball team will face the US on May 16 at 3.30am (Thailand time).