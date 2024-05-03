Thai women\'s national volleyball team dresses for success

The team's outside hitter Chatchuon Moksri said the uniform suited her dream of being part of the national team, adding that she also dreamed of doing her best for her teammates. "Everyone has a dream, myself included, she said.

Setter Natthanicha Jaisaen said that apart from being part of the national team, another dream that she wishes to achieve is to take part in the Olympics.

Sasipaporn Janthawhisut, the team's attacker, said she had trained hard for each competition so far, adding that some competitions would be discouraging while others encouraged them to reach the dream.

"As everyone hopes for us to reach the Olympics, we want them to cheer for us," she said, adding that all team members will do their best.

As many as 16 nations will participate in the Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 - Thailand, Canada, Italy, Brazil, France, South Korea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Netherlands, China, US, Dominican Republic, Japan, Poland and Germany.

The Thai women's national volleyball team will face the US on May 16 at 3.30am (Thailand time).