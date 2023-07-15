Thailand beats Bahrain 3-0 in men’s volleyball to secure chance for FIVB Challenger Cup

Thais have now joined seven other teams at the Challenger Cup event to compete for the only ticket to take part in the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2024 tournament next year.

The Challenger Cup tournament of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) is scheduled for July 27-30 in Qatar.

Besides Thailand and the hosts Qatar, the other teams contesting for a VNL 2024 berth are China, Tunisia, Chile, Turkey, Dominican Republic and Ukraine.

The final match of the 2023 AVC Challenger Cup for Men between Thailand and Bahrain was held on Saturday at the University of Taipei Hall in Taiwan.

AVC stands for Asian Volleyball Confederation.

Thailand, currently No 60 globally and former four-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games champion, managed to beat world No 74 Bahrain in three straight sets (25-20, 25-20, and 25-16).

Before their final showdown for the last berth at the Challenger Cup tournament, Thailand had beaten Indonesia 3-2 and Vietnam 3-1, while Bahrain defeated world No 37 Australia and world No 32 South Korea in their last two matches.