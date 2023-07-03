Thai women spikers loved by fans worldwide: Volleyball World CEO

Although the Thailand women’s team lost all four of their matches at Huamark Stadium – to the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, and Brazil – Taylor hailed the popular Thai spikers as global “ambassadors” for the sport.

“Volleyball is one of the most popular sports in many countries around the world,” said the CEO during an interview with sponsors MedPark Hospital in the Thai capital.

“In Thailand, there are a large number of fans interested in participating in the women’s volleyball tournament. In addition, Thai female volleyball players are loved by volleyball fans around the world as well. So I can say they are good ambassadors of the volleyball world. It is therefore no surprise that many Thais love and are proud of their achievements.”

Volleyball World has been tasked by the international governing body, FIVB, with promoting and developing the sport around the world.

Taylor took time out on his Bangkok trip to serve up his vision for the future of global volleyball.