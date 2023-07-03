Thai women spikers loved by fans worldwide: Volleyball World CEO
Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World CEO, laid out plans to develop the sport globally during his trip to Bangkok for the Volleyball Nations League last week.
Although the Thailand women’s team lost all four of their matches at Huamark Stadium – to the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, and Brazil – Taylor hailed the popular Thai spikers as global “ambassadors” for the sport.
“Volleyball is one of the most popular sports in many countries around the world,” said the CEO during an interview with sponsors MedPark Hospital in the Thai capital.
“In Thailand, there are a large number of fans interested in participating in the women’s volleyball tournament. In addition, Thai female volleyball players are loved by volleyball fans around the world as well. So I can say they are good ambassadors of the volleyball world. It is therefore no surprise that many Thais love and are proud of their achievements.”
Volleyball World has been tasked by the international governing body, FIVB, with promoting and developing the sport around the world.
Taylor took time out on his Bangkok trip to serve up his vision for the future of global volleyball.
Inspiration and aspirations
Asked why he took on the role of CEO at Volleyball World, Taylor highlighted the big potential to grow the sport and attract a larger audience.
He said different countries presented different challenges for promoting the sport. For instance, while the women's team is immensely popular in Thailand, the men's game is a hit in Poland.
But technology and digital platforms were the key to engaging fans and expanding the sport’s reach, he added. Social media and other digital channels provide fans access points to stay connected, offering highlights, news updates, and interactions with favourite players through platforms like Volleyball TV.
As a sponsor, MedPark also got a mention.
The hospital helps ensure the well-being of national volleyballers, who are among the fittest and best in the world, he said.
Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark said the hospital was proud to be selected as the healthcare provider for the competition. MedPark is sponsoring the Women's Volleyball Nations League Thailand 2023.
As well as treating any athletes injured during the competition, MedPark also covered the coaches, referees, and even spectators with a team of 15 medical professionals and experts in sports medicine.