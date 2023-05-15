Thailand win 14th straight SEA Games women's volleyball title

Despite the best efforts of Vietnam's 1.93m-tall Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and her wicked smashes, the experience of the world's 15th-ranked side made the difference.

Thailand's Soraya Phomla returned to the squad following a lengthy lay-off with injury and was welcomed by the younger members of the team, telling Olympics.com after the match, "This is my first time back in the national team and I'm so excited."

A gold medal alongside her team-mates is quite the reward for her perserverance.