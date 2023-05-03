Thai volleyball and football teams face off against rivals at SEA Games today
All eyes will be on two Thai teams today at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh as the Thai men's volleyball team takes on Malaysia and the Thai women's football team faces Singapore on the pitch.
This year's SEA Games will be held in the Cambodian capital until May 17.
Eleven nations are competing for metals: host country Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.
Thailand is aiming to win 164 of 583 gold medals in the regional competition.
Other highlights on Wednesday include:
- Cricket: Malaysia against Thailand, 7am
- Chess: 8am
- Windsurfing: 10.30am
- Men's volleyball: Malaysia versus Thailand, 12pm
- Women's indoor hockey: Malaysia versus Thailand, 3.30pm
- Men's indoor hockey: Cambodia versus Thailand, 4.45pm
- Women's football: Thailand versus Singapore, 4pm
The SEA Games are being broadcast live on Channel 5, 9 MCOT and NBT digital TV channels, as well as the T Sports 7 application.