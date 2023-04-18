Hun Sen urges ‘respect’ for boxing referee after match

“We cannot continue to strike an opponent when he is down. This is immoral and could result in serious injury or even death. We cannot attack someone who is incapable of fighting back, and the rules are very clear on this,” he said.

He added that if such a death happened in Cambodia, it would be far more serious than even the allegations that a referee had accepted a bribe.

“When one fighter loses his feet, we cannot continue to strike him. We must respect the rules of the sport and fight for a fair win. There is no virtue in winning through unsportsmanlike behaviour, so I ask for people to be more understanding,” he continued.

He continued that the referee had the authority to umpire a bout and use his own discretion and that he had to be respected.

“If the referee had held Lvey down and let Samy strike him, it would be a clear misuse of his authority. In this instance, Samy had lost his footing, and one of the referee’s most important duties is to keep both fighters safe,” he said.